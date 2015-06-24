Dijks to make Ajax return

Willem II have announced full-back Mitchell Dijks has agreed a return to Eredivisie giants Ajax a season after leaving the Amsterdam Arena.

Dijks made the switch to Willem 12 months ago having found first-team football hard to come by under Frank De Boer.

Willem have now confirmed that the 22-year-old will return to Ajax, with three youngsters going the other way on loan as part of the deal.

Promising trio Richairo Zivkovic, Ruben Ligeon and Lesley de Sa will all link up with Jurgen Streppel's side to continue their development.

"It was a long process but a good result for us where we could find a good balance in the sporting and financial interests for Willem II," said technical director Carlos Aalbers.

"We are very pleased that we can add these three players to the squad and Mitchell Dijks has used our platform to again to take the next step in his career. We wish Mitchell success."