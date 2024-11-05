Dimitar Berbatov insists Manchester United are positioned to sign Arsenal target

Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United are better positioned to sign a forward heavily linked with Arsenal.

Berbatov - ranked at no.64 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - believes his former side will benefit from Ruben Amorim's impending arrival, with the 39-year-old set to begin work at Old Trafford on November 11.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to find any sort of form so far this season, with the Red Devils currently languishing in a lowly 13th position in the Premier League table.

Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United are now the most likely side to sign Victor Gyokeres from Sporting

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates another goal for Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking via Sky Sports recently, Berbatov believes it is now only a matter of time before Victor Gyokeres moves to the Premier League, insisting Manchester United are most likely to sign him.

"This guy, Viktor Gyokeres. He's scoring goals for fun right now," began the former United forward. "So I think there's a special connection with the coach. So maybe, maybe, we're probably going to see him in a United shirt."

Sporting Lisbon duo Ruben Amorim and Victor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres has been linked with Arsenal continuously ever since his move to Sporting, with his price tag said to be in the region of £80-90m. At 26, he still has his best years ahead of him and with Amorim moving to Manchester United, could he be the next big name to arrive at Old Trafford?

“I’m here,” Gyokeres told Sport TV in Lisbon. “I really like being here. It’s not something I think about. I’m enjoying it here.

“Of course it’s not a normal situation but we won 5-1 and the team reacted very well. We are professionals and we have to continue like this. We are sad to see him leave. He is a great professional, he was fantastic for us, but we have to adapt.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Gyokeres does seem the most likely candidate to join Manchester United from Lisbon, but with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both having signed in the last two seasons, would it make sense for the Red Devils to spend big again?

Hojlund has enjoyed success so far and does appear to be taking steps into becoming the club's next big thing in attack. Handed the number nine shirt this season, expectation is growing but the Dane has struggled with injuries.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend against Leicester City, bidding to build on their spirited draw with Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams last time out.