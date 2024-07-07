Arsenal learn fresh price tag for long-term target Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have discovered the required fee for Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta's men finished runners-up in the Premier League behind eventual champions Manchester City, after amassing an impressive total of 89 points last season. Keeping the ball out of the net remained one of their strong points but the Gunners will need to be even more potent at the other end to mount yet another title charge.

Having been linked with Sporting Lisbon forward Victor Gyokeres in the past, Arsenal remain favourites to land the talented 26-year-old and could once again step up their attempts later this summer. But with his value fluctuating, the Gunners hierarchy are said to have now learned just how much it would take to lure him to the Emirates.

WATCH | How England's New System (Somehow) Beat Switzerland

Transfermarkt currently value the talented Swede at £55million but a former Tottenham and Portugal star believes Gyokeres stock is much higher than these estimates. Arsenal may have to break a little further into the transfer kitty in a move that could add a whole new dimension to Arteta's attack.

"Viktor Gyokeres would be worth £86 million for Arsenal," Mendes told BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League betting. "He has been one of the most successful signings in the Portuguese league and what he achieved in scoring 43 goals and winning the title with Sporting is incredible.

"Ruben Amorin has said there is no chance he will leave but if someone pays the buy-out clause then they won’t have a choice. He is powerful, runs into the channels, fights with defenders and he would be very difficult to replace for Sporting. In the Premier League, he would be the typical striker and would do very well. If you look at football these days, he is a young player and scored 29 goals in Portugal last season, £86 million would be a fair price for Arsenal to pay.

"He is different from the strikers Arsenal has at the moment with different style of play so his success would depend on how they want to play. If they change their system to suit a striker then he is the perfect choice."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Gyokeres would be a shrewd addition for Arsenal, but getting bodies out of the door first looks to be a real priority in order to fund the transfer. With Kai Havertz and Declan Rice having arrived last summer for hefty fees, another statement signing would help their chances of success, but you feel at least three of Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe would have to depart first.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal want defensive upgrades, say reports. The Gunners are working on a deal for Jules Kounde and have bid for Riccardo Calafiori. Their first deal of the summer appears to be done, though William Saliba a target for PSG and Real Madrid and one star looks set to leave.

Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.