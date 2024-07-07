Arsenal learn fresh price tag for long-term target Viktor Gyokeres

By
published

Mikel Arteta's men must improve if they are to topple Manchester City's continuing success

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, following the final day win against Everton
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would love to sign a marquee striker this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have discovered the required fee for Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta's men finished runners-up in the Premier League behind eventual champions Manchester City, after amassing an impressive total of 89 points last season. Keeping the ball out of the net remained one of their strong points but the Gunners will need to be even more potent at the other end to mount yet another title charge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.