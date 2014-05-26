Discarded Donovan thanks Galaxy fans for support

Donovan was cut from Jurgen Klinsmann's final USA squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Thursday, sparking widespread shock amongst American fans and pundits, but the 32-year-old hit back on Sunday, scoring twice in Galaxy's 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

The brace took Donovan to 136 goals in the MLS, two clear of former Columbus Crew striker Jeff Cunningham in the all-time scoring table.

Donovan had hoped to play in his fourth World Cup finals in Brazil but missed out on a berth in Klinsmann's final 23-man squad.

The Californian-born forward conceded it had been a tough week but was thrilled to end it with his first goals since October, a new record and a win in front of his home fans.

"It's been an emotional three days. A lot of down and a lot of up honestly," Donovan told Time Warner Cable Sportsnet after the match.

"The love I've received from everybody here, including when I walked out for warm-ups with signs and people staying stuff, has been amazing. And I'm really happy it ended this way."

Donovan's scoring drought this season had been thrown up as one reason why Klinsmann had decided against taking the Galaxy forward to Brazil.

But despite having waited seven games to get off the mark in 2014, Donovan argued he had been in good form and had looked sharp in training with the USA squad before he was cut.

"I felt like this form has been coming. I've been playing really well. I felt good in camp about how things were going. And I thought there was a goal coming soon," Donovan said.

"I wasn't expecting it to be this soon in this game but I was still happy I could score."