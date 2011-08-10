Distin confident of Jagielka stay

The England international, who joined the Toffees from Sheffield United in the summer of 2007, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer.

But defensive partner Distin claims Jagielka is happy with life at Goodison Park, and hasn't expressed a desire to leave the Merseyside club.

"He's not come out and said he wants to go anywhere, so I guess that means Jags wants to stay," Distin said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"It's still a club to be at. I don't think any players want to leave here to be honest. My guess is he's fine here.

"I haven't told him not to go - there's no point doing that. If he comes to me and asks, I'll tell him what I think, but it's not happened so we're happy he's staying.

"He's an amazing player, you don't play for your country if not. He's still young and still improving.

"He had some injury problems but seems to be over them now and is doing great - he's quality. The fact top clubs are after him is a sign of his quality."

Jagielka has made 141 appearances for Everton during five highly consistent seasons with David Moyes' side, and his form is understood to have seen Arsene Wenger identify him as a possible solution to the Gunners' defensive problems.