Division Profesional: 12 de Octubre 1 Nacional Asuncion 1
Nacional Asuncion saw their three-game winning streak end in a 1-1 Division Profesional draw at 12 de Octubre on Wednesday.
Nacional have won three titles since 2009 but made a slow start to this Clausura season.
They took just three points from their first three matches but Gustavo Morinigo's side hit back strongly - posting three successive wins.
And while their winning run was halted in Itaugua, they will at least take solace from the fact they came from behind to claim a point.
Midfielder Jorge Armoa put 12 de Octubre - just four points adrift of the bottom - in front in the 10th minute.
But Silvio Torales netted his third in goal in two games to level proceedings for Nacional.
Torales' 27th-minute strike ensured both sides shared the spoils.
Nacional, seven games through the Clausura season, next face Sol de America on Sunday.
