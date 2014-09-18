Division Profesional: 12 de Octubre 1 Nacional Asuncion 1

Nacional have won three titles since 2009 but made a slow start to this Clausura season.

They took just three points from their first three matches but Gustavo Morinigo's side hit back strongly - posting three successive wins.

And while their winning run was halted in Itaugua, they will at least take solace from the fact they came from behind to claim a point.

Midfielder Jorge Armoa put 12 de Octubre - just four points adrift of the bottom - in front in the 10th minute.

But Silvio Torales netted his third in goal in two games to level proceedings for Nacional.

Torales' 27th-minute strike ensured both sides shared the spoils.

Nacional, seven games through the Clausura season, next face Sol de America on Sunday.