Djibril Cisse announces retirement to focus on unlikely new career

The 2005 Champions League winner, who also played for Sunderland and QPR during his time in England, has said he will focus on his decks and ambitions to be a producer while working on his clothing brand ‘Mr Lenoir’.

The well-travelled striker had first announced his retirement in October 2015 having been hampered by a long-term hip problem. He considered returning to football after successfully undergoing surgery in April, but has failed to find a club.

“I loved being a footballer, and so far the ball has been my life,” said Cisse. “I would have liked to continue playing but I must admit today that football is over.

“With the same passion, I will devote myself wholeheartedly to my career as DJ, producer and consultant, as well as developing my clothing brand.

“Thank you for all your support. The adventure continues, another life begins. A lion never dies.”

Cisse has DJed in front of stars such as Mariah Carey to date, but presumably hasn't offended anyone by playing any of her music yet.

J ai l honneur et la joie d annoncer que fais la premiere partie de la grande mariah carey demain soir a bercy pic.twitter.com/zT1Yicabj6

— Djibril Cisse (@DjibrilCisse) April 20, 2016

