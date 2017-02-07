Video: Shirtless pitch invader scores in Honduran league, helps distract for equaliser

In Honduras' Liga Nacional, visiting Motagua were leading Olimpia 2-1 heading into the 93rd minute. However, the game would end in complete farce.

Motagua's defence were under heavy pressure with Olimpia striker Roger Rojas doing his best to forge a chance in the box – but at the same time, a sub-plot was developing. On the other side of the box at the Estadio Tiburcio Carias Andino, a topless pitch invader had dribbled into the danger area with his own ball.

Rojas did find some space and smashed his shot high into the net – all while the intruder picked out the bottom corner, leaving goalkeeper seeing double.

Incredibly, Rojas’ goal stood. And even after all the protests from Motagua, the game would still finish 2-2.

