Djibril Cisse quits football to focus on DJ career

Former Liverpool and Marseille striker Djibril Cisse will swap finals for vinyls after announcing his retirement from football, revealing plans to focus on a burgeoning DJ career.

Cisse picked up 41 caps for France during a playing career that also saw him win the Champions League, FA Cup and Super Cup with Liverpool, as well as the 2003 Confederations Cup.

But the 35-year-old, who last played for JS Saint-Pierroise in the Reunion Premier League, has now decided to call it a day.

He had reportedly been training with former club Auxerre with a view to a return after previously declaring his career over in October 2015 due to a hip injury.

"I loved being a footballer," he told Yahoo Sport. "So far football has been my whole life.

"I would like to have continued my career, which was interrupted in spite of me, but I have to admit today that football is finished.

"I will devote myself wholeheartedly to my career as a DJ, producer and consultant, as well as developing my clothing brand.

"Thank you for all your support. The adventure continues, another life begins.

"A lion never dies."