Djilobodji apologises for throat-slit gesture
Papy Djilobodji will miss Bremen's next two games through suspension and has apologised for the cut-throat sign that landed him in trouble.
Werder Bremen defender Papy Djilobodji has apologised for the throat-slitting gesture that landed him a two-match ban.
Djilobodji, who is on loan at the Bundesliga club from Chelsea, aimed the signal towards Mainz player Pablo de Blasis during Saturday's 1-1 draw.
The 27-year-old was also handed a €15,000 fine and will miss the forthcoming matches against Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg as Bremen battle relegation.
"I apologize for my gesture, that should not happen on or next to a football field," Djilobodji said in a post on his Twitter page.
"I would like to sincerely apologize to Pablo de Blasis just like all football fans around the world. I'll come back stronger. "
I want to sincerely apologize to Pablo de Blasis as well as to all the football fans around the world. I will come back stronger. (2/2)March 24, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.