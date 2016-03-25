Djilobodji apologises for throat-slit gesture

Werder Bremen defender Papy Djilobodji has apologised for the throat-slitting gesture that landed him a two-match ban.

Djilobodji, who is on loan at the Bundesliga club from Chelsea, aimed the signal towards Mainz player Pablo de Blasis during Saturday's 1-1 draw.

The 27-year-old was also handed a €15,000 fine and will miss the forthcoming matches against Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg as Bremen battle relegation.

"I apologize for my gesture, that should not happen on or next to a football field," Djilobodji said in a post on his Twitter page.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Pablo de Blasis just like all football fans around the world. I'll come back stronger. "