Dnipro confirm departure of Fiorentina-bound Kalinic

Nikola Kalinic will travel to Italy and sign a contract with Serie A outfit Fiorentina, Dnipro have confirmed.

Kalinic's agent, Tomislav Erceg, this week revealed the Croatia international striker's intention to leave the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk for Florence.

And the 27-year-old is now free to link up with Paolo Sousa's men after four years at Dnipro.

"Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic has said his goodbyes to the team, coaching staff and management of FC Dnipro," the club announced via their official website on Wednesday.

"Instead of travelling to Odessa for the fifth match of the Premier League campaign against Shakhtar [Donetsk], he will instead travel to Italy to sign a contract with Florence-based club Fiorentina."

Kalinic, who opened the scoring in Dnipro's 3-2 loss to Sevilla in 2014-15 UEFA Europa League final, scored 37 goals in 86 league appearances following his arrival from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

He had already netted three goals in four Ukrainian Premier League matches this season.