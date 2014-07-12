Dodo eyes Champions League with Inter

The Brazilian defender is set to spend two years on loan at Inter, with the option of a permanent move in 2016.

Although Dodo has passed up the possibility of featuring in the Champions League for Roma next season, he is confident he can help his new club into Europe's premier club competition.

"Inter immediately caught my eye and the prospect of playing Champions League football here is huge," said Dodo at a press conference to mark his arrival on Saturday.

"Everyone wants to play in the Champions League but I want to do so with Inter next season. The Champions League is the dream of every footballer.

Dodo revealed Inter coach Walter Mazzarri had been a key factor in his decision to leave the Stadio Olimpico.

He added: "I spoke to him before I came in. His ideas and his project left me in no doubt whatsoever.

"As for the San Siro, I've already played there and I've seen it full in the Coppa Italia.

"I'm keen to get out there but it'll definitely be wonderful like the Olimpico. I've felt the Inter fans' passion since day one."