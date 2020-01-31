Dolly Menga to wait for return to Livingston line-up

Dolly Menga will not make his Livingston comeback when Motherwell visit the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Angolan forward has been recalled from a loan spell but will start back training next week.

Ryan Schofield (thigh) sits out, while Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are still working their way back from injury.

Motherwell have both Christopher Long and Jermaine Hylton back in their squad.

The attacking pair missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Hibernian.

Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Maley.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Carroll, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Long, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Ndjoli, Semple, Carson.