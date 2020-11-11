Dolly, Tau, Furman report for Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has been handed a boost by the arrival of overseas-based players Dean Furman, Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly.

The South African national team held their first training session on Tuesday after the players attended the unveiling ceremony of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone at Moses Mabhida Stadium and later at Chesterville Cemetery.

Furman, Dolly and Tau all three participated in training with their teammates before Furman was withdrawn as a precaution a few minutes into the session.

However, the only two outstanding players that will arrive in camp Wednesday are Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu and USA based Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Bafana will have two training sessions on Wednesday as they prepare for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome on 13 and 16 November.

The first match will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday and kicks off at 9pm, while the second match will be played in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday and starts at 3pm.