Domingo: I want to win silverware with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo says his main focus is to win silverware with the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions.

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians and signed a five-year contract following his departure from Bidvest Wits, who he joined in 2018.

Domingo will now join the likes of Gift Motupa, Ricardo Goss, George Maluleka, Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala, who recently signed for the Brazilians.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes SC midfielder is looking forward to contributing to the club’s success and write his name down in the Brazilians history book

‘Mamelodi Sundowns is a club with great history and I would love to be part of that history and not just to be part but to contribute to the club history and success,’ Domingo told his club’s official website.

‘I want to win silverware with the club, that’s the main focus.’

Over the course of his career, Domingo has managed to feature 135 times across all competitions, while scoring 15 goals and assisting a further nine while playing for Vitoria Guimaraes SC, Raufoss IL and Bidvest Wits.