Donadoni refuses to rule out Milan move
Parma coach Roberto Donadoni has conceded it would be tough to turn down an approach from Milan should Filippo Inzaghi be removed from his post.
Milan suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina on Monday that increased the pressure on the under-fire Inzaghi.
Donadoni, who won six Serie A titles and three European Cups in two stints with Milan as a player, led Parma to sixth in the league last season but looks powerless to prevent the cash-strapped club from succumbing to relegation this term.
And he told Gazzetta TV: "If Milan calls me, I don't think it's going to be hard to answer.
"The last few games could have changed things for Milan, but unfortunately they did not go well."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.