Donadoni urges Parma to finish with a flourish

Parma have endured a miserable campaign - sitting bottom of Serie A having battled with financial difficulties all season - but stunned Juve at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

Jose Mauri's winner on the hour offered the club a spell of respite in turbulent times.

"This is gratifying for us and we know that he have given great joy to our fans, but we also gave ourselves this great joy," said Donadoni.

"We're playing games tightly and we are all making great sacrifices. It is right to give credit to the boys as they are doing something extraordinary.

"We have only one way to go, and it is to make sacrifices. This season finale is a showcase for all of us.

"This victory will perhaps make little difference come the end of the year, but it makes us really happy. The boys once again showed pride and character.

"We want to finish this season with our heads held high."