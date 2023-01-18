Donald Trump given odds to become next Manchester United owner

Donald Trump has emerged as an outsider in the running to become the next Manchester United owner, at least, according to betting expert Casinos En Ligne (opens in new tab), which has offered prices of 500/1 for the former US president and businessman to take over at Old Trafford.

The new odds comes after Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced that he had registered his formal interest to buy Manchester United, following the Glazers saying in November 2022 they were considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives.

Of course, Ratcliffe is now the favourite to purchase Manchester United, at 2/1, while the Dubai Sovereign Wealth Fund is the second-favourite at 5/1.

Apple, which reports suggested was readying a bid a month ago, also has short odds at 8/1, the same as Qatar Sports Investment.

However, the latter group is tipped to take over Liverpool, with the Merseyside club also up for sale.

Thereafter, though, are plenty of celebrity potential suitors, including Donald Trump.

Indeed, Inter Miami co-owner and former Manchester United player David Beckham has emerged as someone who could take over the club, though that would rely on additional investment from other groups or as part of a consortium.

Elon Musk is also among the people or groups Casinos En Ligne has identified as a potential replacement for the Glazers, at 33/1. The prominent Twitter and Tesla owner tweeted in August that he was interested in buying the club, with it later transpiring it was a satirical.

Regardless, he is still within an outside chance according to Casinos En Ligne, as is UFC personality Conor McGregor, both of whom have a much better chance than Donald Trump in relation to the odds available.

Manchester United are worth around £3.7 billion, according to Forbes. However, the Glazers are likely hoping for a considerable amount more in order to sell the club, with reports suggesting they want at least £5 billion.