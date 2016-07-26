Donnarumma dreaming of Milan captaincy as he eyes long-term stay

In-demand goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has no plans to leave AC Milan, with the teenage sensation prepared to commit his long-term future to the Serie A club as he eyes the captain's armband.

Donnarumma went from an unknown teenager to Milan's first-choice keeper in his first season with the senior team in 2016-17, having debuted in October.

The 17-year-old's exploits have attracted the attention of the some of Europe's biggest clubs, though Silvio Berlusconi has been quick to insist the Italian is not for sale.

But Donnarumma – seen as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne in the national team – has allayed fears of a departure from the San Siro.

"I really like the idea to renew [my contract] and I also like to think I will have a lasting relationship with Milan for the coming years," he told the La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I've always been a Milan supporter and I must say the captain's armband is a dream of mine, a crowning achievement in my career path.

"Obviously though, one thing at a time."

Milan endured another forgettable 2015-16 season in Serie A, finishing seventh, 23 points outside of the Champions League spots.

Last term also saw Sinisa Mihajlovic – the coach who gave Donnarumma his debut – replaced by Cristian Brocchi.

Vincenzo Montella has since been appointed as head coach and the Rossoneri are looking to surprise, using Premier League champions Leicester City as inspiration.

"I only say that the Milan that fell out of the European places can't been seen again," he added.

"The campaign will be hard, but if Leicester can make their mark…"

Of new boss Montella, Donnarumma said: "[He is] excellent. He has so much desire, we're all doing well. He's the right coach to restart with."