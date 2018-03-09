Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli's Reina

AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli revealed the club want to sign Pepe Reina after notifying Serie A rivals Napoli of their interest in the soon-to-be free agent.

World Cup and European Championship winner Reina has played a key role for Napoli, who are top of the table this season, but the veteran Spanish goalkeeper is out of contract in June.

And Milan have confirmed their interest in the 35-year-old former Liverpool keeper amid uncertainty surrounding the future of star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"We did inform Napoli that we want to speak to Pepe Reina's agent, because we want to see if there's a possibility of bringing the player to Milan," Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia prior to Thursday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at San Siro.

"We are always looking to the future," he added. "You all know that if I am here, then Gennaro Gattuso will remain at Milan. He may well remain even without me!"

Donnarumma signed a new contract with Milan last year but the 19-year-old sensation has been advised to leave the Italian giants by his agent Mino Raiola.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked to the Italy international.