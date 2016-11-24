Donnarumma's brother rejects Juve links

Gianluigi Donnarumma's brother insists the prodigious goalkeeper will not be tempted to leave AC Milan for Juventus.

Still only 17 but already Milan's number one and capped at full international level, Donnarumma is one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in the world.

He has been touted as a possible replacement for Italy veteran Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus, amid rumours Milan are struggling to reach an agreement with Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola over an extension to the keeper's contract.

However, Donnarumma's brother Antonio told Corriere dello Sport the teenager will not be lured away from San Siro.

"He's not going to leave AC Milan at all," he said.

"I talk with him every day. We don't talk about football too much, but he's happy at AC Milan, is a huge fan of the club and he's not going to leave in the future.

"When we were kids we used to watch the best saves of the best goalkeepers on YouTube, my favourite was Oliver Kahn.

"Buffon, however, is the number one in the world. Gigio can be Buffon's heir but not at Juventus, Gigio is a huge AC Milan fan and is not going to leave the club. He has an incredible personality. He never seems to be too worried really."

Milan, third in the table, are away to Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.