Dons impress in Ross County road-trip win

Aberdeen came from behind at the Global Energy Stadium to beat Ross County 3-1 and record three consecutive Premiership wins for the first time this season.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes set the tone for a high-tempo game, albeit not one full of skill or goalmouth action and incident.

County drew first blood inside four minutes after they were awarded a penalty kick against Lewis Ferguson for handball.

Referee Alan Newlands did not hesitate in pointing to the spot, but initial replays appeared to indicate that the official got it wrong when Ferguson looked to be outside the box when the incident occurred.

However, the angle was misleading. What was less clear was whether Ferguson actually handled or the ball struck him on the forearm.

In the event, Josh Mullin stepped up to the plate and executed a cool finish, sending Joe Lewis the wrong way.

Aberdeen, momentarily disorientated by the loss of a goal so early in the proceedings, composed themselves sufficiently to mount an offensive in the seventh minute.

But Greg Leigh’s header from Shay Logan’s cross lacked the necessary power and direction to trouble Ross Laidlaw.

The Staggies’ shot-stopper appeared to be unsighted three minutes later when Niall McGinn equalised from a free kick from 22 yards.

But the defensive wall was too easily breached after Liam Fontaine was penalised for hand-ball.

Logan, a potent threat down the right side, served up another potentially dangerous delivery from the right approaching half-time, but Sam Cosgrove’s diving header was too high.

The County defenders again had to question themselves when Aberdeen took the lead seven minutes into the second period.

Ryan Hedges’ free-kick from 20 yards from a tight angle to the right of the 18 yard box was missed by everyone, including the Aberdeen forwards, before landing in the net.

When Cosgrove was released into space by Hedges a short time later the danger signs flashed for County, but the striker was unable to fashion a shot under pressure .

A third goal then would probably have knocked the stuffing out of County. Instead they regrouped and put the Dons under pressure for a time.

But Aberdeen held steady before once again applying pressure of their own, and when certain County players took their eye off the ball in the 70th minute following a Dons penalty claim, Andy Considine punished them.

The defender pounced to send a left-footed shot into the top corner from 16 yards and effectively kill off the prospect of a County comeback.