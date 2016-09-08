'Don't go to Leicester, they're c***!' - Gerrard jokes with young Galaxy fan

When a young LA Galaxy fan told Steven Gerrard that their ambition is to play for Leicester City it is fair to say the Liverpool legend was not entirely supportive of the idea.

Leicester shocked the footballing world to win the Premier League against all the odds last season, sealing a first top-flight title for the club in the process.

However, it appears Gerrard - who never won a league title during his distinguished Liverpool career - still needs some convincing as to the Foxes' credentials.

One lucky Galaxy fan was invited on a ride-a-long with Gerrard, but when told their dream was to run out at the King Power Stadium, the former England captain replied: "What about Liverpool? Or Barcelona? Or Real Madrid? Don't go to Leicester, they're c***", all while giving the thumbs down signal.

Gerrard's comments were clearly made in jest, and the 36-year-old also made the claim that Galaxy team-mate Robbie Keane is among the three best players in the world with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Somewhat more believable was Gerrard's revelation that France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane was his childhood hero.