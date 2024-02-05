'Don't kill the joy': Arsenal legend weighs in on Martin Odegaard controversy after Liverpool victory

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Arsenal captain enjoyed the win by celebrating on the pitch at the full-time whistle, but some weren't impressed

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard takes pictures after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on February 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has defended the team's celebrations seen after the Gunners' 2-1 win against Liverpool on Sunday. 

With that result, Arsenal are now two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, though Manchester City could go top if they win both of their games in hand.

Basking in the victory, club captain Martin Odegaard celebrated with the Arsenal club photographer on the Emirates Stadium pitch. This didn't sit well with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, though, who suggested that Arsenal's win didn't warrant those actions.

Jamie Carragher broadcasts ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England.

Carragher wasn't happy with Odegaard (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Just get down the tunnel. You've won a game, three points, you've been brilliant. Carragher said. 

"Back in the title race, get down the tunnel. I'm serious, honestly."

Carragher's comments sparked plenty of debate, with many suggesting that Odegaard should be allowed to enjoy himself after such an important victory in the context of the season. 

Among them is Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who has suggested that focussing on these aspects of the game could eventually "kill the game". 

"The negativity towards Mikel Arteta, what has he done apart from celebrating a goal and his team that is trying to beat these juggernauts Liverpool and Manchester City?" Wright asked on X.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright looks on prior to the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Ian Wright didn't agree with Carragher (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Because Martin Odegaard is taking a picture with the photographer, a lifelong Gunner - what is wrong with the captain doing that?

"It has nothing do with the fact we have beaten Liverpool, it is just an opportunity. Why is everyone trying to kill the joy? Don't kill the joy, there is so much of the season to go."

Odegaard has also responded to the criticism, defending his actions.

"If you're not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?" Odegaard asked. "We're happy with the win and we'll stay humble."

