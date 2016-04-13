Doomed Villa cancel end-of-season awards

Aston Villa have cancelled their end-of-season awards ceremony in light of a dismal Premier League season.

The Midlands club have picked up just 16 points from 33 games this term, and their relegation from the top flight was all but confirmed when they lost 2-1 at home to AFC Bournemouth last Saturday.

And, with Villa set to drop into the second tier for the first time since 1987, a club spokesman confirmed on Wednesday: "The club will not be holding its annual Player of the Year Awards at the conclusion of this season. In the current circumstances, we are sure our supporters will understand."

Villa announced earlier this week they expect to make redundancies to non-playing staff as they look to restructure to life outside the Premier League.

Their relegation could finally become official this weekend, when anything other than a win at Manchester United will see them go down with four matches left to play.