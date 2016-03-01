Dortmund coach Tuchel disputes Lahm claims

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has refuted claims from Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm that the Bundesliga title race could be all over this weekend.

Dortmund host Bayern on Saturday - after facing Darmstadt on Wednesday - and Lahm believes the Bavarians' title defence will be all but complete if they can stretch their advantage at the top to 11 points over the coming days.

But Tuchel says back-to-back victories for his side would inject new life into the chase for the Bundesliga crown.

"If we win both games, there is no early conclusion," he told reporters.

"I understand the statement by Philipp Lahm - Bayern are used to these situations.

"Given that they even commented that they want such an early conclusion, it is even more important for us to sharpen our focus for tomorrow.

"It is in our hands, on Saturday, to delay the conclusion further."

Dortmund sit eight points adrift of Bayern and 15 clear of third-placed Hertha Berlin.