Dortmund delight Tuchel as Aubameyang sinks Spurs

Thomas Tuchel praised Borussia Dortmund's hunger and mentality after they completed a resounding Europa League triumph over Tottenham.

The Bundesliga side built on their 3-0 first-leg victory by seeing off Spurs 2-1 at White Hart Lane in the return last-16 encounter.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his phenomenal season with both goals for the visitors before Son Heung-min netted a consolation for Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League title contenders.

"Huge compliments to the team," Tuchel said on Dortmund's official website. "You need a certain attitude if you want to win in England away.

"You need a special power and a special mentality. We have shown that in both games and especially again today.

"The hunger of wanting to win again was clearly shown by us. We deserve this great feeling."

Dortmund are tipped by many to go all the way and complete their set of major European honours in this season's Europa League and having the prolific Aubameyang at their disposal does wonders for their chances – his spectacular opener illuminating Thursday's match.

The Gabon international moved his season tally on to 35 goals in all competitions and Tuchel said: "Auba exudes a lot of confidence, I am very pleased that he scored twice again in a special game.

"If he remains diligent and humble, then can do everything."

Dortmund midfielder Gonzalo Castro added: "We played from the first minute in a very aggressive style because we did not want Tottenham to get the lift of an early goal.

"We have prevented that and then Auba scored a great goal. After that the game was actually finished."