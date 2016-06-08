Dortmund deny Aubameyang is Manchester City bound

Borussia Dortmund have denied suggestions Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on his way to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has already lured Ilkay Gundogan away from the Bundesliga outfit and the former Bayern Munich coach is now believed to have set his sights on the Gabon international as he continues his squad overhaul at City.

Reports from England claim the Premier League outfit have already opened talks over the prolific attacker, with Dortmund allegedly setting a €75 million asking price for Aubameyang.

However , speaking to DPA, BVB press officer Sascha Fligge dismissed those claims.

"We don't know anything about this story," he said. "And we will not comment on every wild transfer rumour this summer."

Aubameyang - who has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United - recently stressed that he is happy at Dortmund, laughing off claims he wants to leave following the departure of Gundogan and Mats Hummels, who left for Bayern Munich.