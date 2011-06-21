Dortmund face Hamburg in season opener

"This is going to be a very exciting match. Hamburg have rebuilt their team under Arnesen and have signed many players, mainly from England," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters after the fixtures were released on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich, who finished third last season to earn a Champions League qualifying round berth, take on five-times Bundesliga champions Borussia Moenchengladbach, who avoided the drop in a relegation play-off.

Runners-up Bayer Leverkusen, who, like Dortmund, will play in next season's Champions League group stage, travel to Mainz 05 in the opening round of matches.