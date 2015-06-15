Dortmund goalkeeping spot up for grabs - Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has made no decision on who his number one will be at Borussia Dortmund following the signing of Roman Burki from Freiburg.

Burki, 24, arrived at Signal Iduna Park from Freiburg on Sunday and will compete with Roman Weidenfeller and Mitch Langerak for the goalkeeper's jersey during Tuchel's debut season in charge.

Long-serving number one Weidenfeller has a year left on his contract and there have been suggestions he could move on.

However, Tuchel maintains no decisions have been made as yet, telling Sky Sports News in Germany: "Roman Burki was always likely to have the possibility of being number one.

"That's his wish, his ambition and it is also our desire and our ambition that he accepts this competition. We have since promised him nothing, because things are not decided.

"Mitch has played in goal recently and performed well. He will not give that up easily, and with Roman Weidenfeller we have to see how he accepts this new situation."