Borussia Dortmund boss: "Jadon Sancho will play in another Champions League final – he's been brilliant for us"

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has backed Jadon Sancho to play in another Champions League final – after hailing his 'brilliant' loan return to the German club.

The England international couldn't prevent BVB falling to a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley, but showed bright moments during the showpiece match, and impressed after rejoining Dortmund on loan in January.

The London-born 24-year-old previously spent four years at the club before moving to Manchester United in 2021, but fell out of favour at Old Trafford after a breakdown in his relationship with Erik ten Hag, meaning he was initially short of match fitness when he returned to Germany.

It now looks uncertain whether Sancho will return to Manchester United, join Dortmund permanently or move elsewhere, but Terzic was full of praise for the wide man.

"The last six months, Jadon has been brilliant for us," the manager said. "Of course it took some time to get back into shape, but you could feel his quality and skills were going to improve our game straight away.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"He didn't improve only his game, he improved all the players around him. He never had to think about his first touch, because that's natural, he's very gifted.

"Tonight he was playing in the Champions League final in his home town, a very special moment for him. I'm really happy he's with us and you can feel the joy he receives from the dressing room, and the joy he brings to the dressing room.

"I'm very happy to work with Jadon, we don't know yet what the future will bring, but for sure it's going to bring him another Champions League final."

Terzic was applauded out of the post-match press conference after guiding Dortmund to the final – a game they could have won, had they not missed gilt-edged first-half chances when the score was still 0-0.

"I have quite a chaos of emotions," he said. "I'm proud, but I'm also disappointed and empty. Today was the perfect example of what is possible with this team, what we can achieve and that's what's important from tomorrow onwards.

"We were always dangerous in terms of ball possession and counter attacks, but we couldn't manage to score, and that was the key to why we didn't manage to win."

