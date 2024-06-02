Borussia Dortmund boss: "Jadon Sancho will play in another Champions League final – he's been brilliant for us"

By
published

BVB gaffer Edin Terzic was full of praise for the Manchester United winger, at the end of his six-month loan spell

Jadon Sancho
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has backed Jadon Sancho to play in another Champions League final – after hailing his 'brilliant' loan return to the German club.

The England international couldn't prevent BVB falling to a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley, but showed bright moments during the showpiece match, and impressed after rejoining Dortmund on loan in January.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.