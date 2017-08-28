Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
Borussia Dortmund have begun to spend their Ousmane Dembele cash, with Andriy Yarmolenko arriving from Dynamo Kiev.
Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev in a deal worth a reported €25million.
The 27-year-old completed his move to the Bundesliga club on Monday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.
His arrival comes on the same day Ousmane Dembele finalised his switch from Dortmund to Barcelona in a massive transfer worth an initial €105m.
Yarmolenko's move ends a 10-and-a-half-year stay with Dynamo, where he won Ukraine's Premier League on three occasions.
