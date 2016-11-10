Dortmund ready to open Pulisic renewal talks amid Liverpool links

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the Bundesliga side are ready to reward Christian Pulisic with a new and improved deal following his rise to prominence.

The 18-year-old has developed into an important first-team member at BVB since breaking into the side last season and his good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Dortmund rejected a number of offers for the promising winger during the close-season and Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the USA international.

BVB have no intention of selling their prized asset, though, and are keen to tie him down beyond his existing deal, which is due to expire in 2019.

"There have been some offers for him in the summer window from England and from German clubs, but we would like to have him here and develop him here," Zorc told Sports Illustrated.

"We did not educate him to sell him. We have a long-running contract until 2019, but because of his development the club is ready to speak to him to prolong his contract at any time."