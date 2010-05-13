Dortmund set to seal Langerak deal
By app
BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are close to signing Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak from Melbourne Victory, the German club said on Thursday.
The 21-year-old will have to pass medical tests before the deal is completed, the club said.
"It is true there is a basic agreement between the two clubs in place," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters.
"He represents a modern way of goalkeeping...and we are interested in developing his skills further," Zorc said.
He is expected to be the number two keeper in the club behind Roman Weidenfeller.
