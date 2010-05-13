Dortmund set to seal Langerak deal

The 21-year-old will have to pass medical tests before the deal is completed, the club said.

"It is true there is a basic agreement between the two clubs in place," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters.

"He represents a modern way of goalkeeping...and we are interested in developing his skills further," Zorc said.

He is expected to be the number two keeper in the club behind Roman Weidenfeller.