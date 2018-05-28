Dortmund sign Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund have signed winger Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine season with the DFB-Pokal winners, scoring six goals and supplying 11 assists in all competitions.

He becomes the second major off-season signing for Dortmund, joining goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in moving to Signal Iduna Park in what promises to be a period of upheaval following the arrival of new head coach Lucien Favre.

Wolf told the club's official website: "I am very happy that I have the opportunity to develop myself further at such a big club.

"My goal is to be successful with Dortmund in the years to come and, if possible, win a title."

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Marius Wolf is a very capable player with a great deal of perspective. The combination of his athletic ability and outstanding mentality makes him a perfect player for Borussia Dortmund."