Dortmund without Reus until early April

Borussia Dortmund will have to make do without the services of Marco Reus for the remainder of March due to a thigh injury.

The Germany international suffered the problem in Dortmund's 6-2 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and was forced to make way for Christian Pulisic in the closing stages of the first half.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel stated in his post-match press conference that Reus would miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Benfica and Dortmund have now announced the winger will be sidelined until early April.

"Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus for about four weeks until the start of April," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The Germany international suffered muscular damage in his thigh in the Bundesliga game against Leverkusen.

"Reus will consequently be out of action until the international break and will miss the games against Benfica, Hertha Berlin, Sportfreunde Lotte and Ingolstadt."

. hat einen Faserriss an der linken Oberschenkel-Rückseite erlitten & fällt voraussichtlich bis Anfang April aus. Gute Besserung! March 5, 2017

Reus, 27, has been ravaged by injuries in recent years and Saturday's game represented just his 11th Bundesliga appearance from a possible 23 this season.

He could make his comeback in the derby against Schalke on April 1.