Dortmund's Durm suffers groin injury setback
Borussia Dortmund full-back Erik Durm will be sidelined until early February with a groin injury.
The Germany international sustained a torn adductor during Dortmund's 1-0 friendly victory over Sion in Spain on Tuesday.
Durm is subsequently set for a spell on the sidelines and now appears likely to be absent for the clash at Bayer Leverkusen when the Bundesliga resumes after its mid-season break on January 31.
"Erik Durm will be out until the start of February after suffering an adductor injury [on Tuesday]," Dortmund posted on Twitter.
Durm, who won the World Cup with Germany last year, has made 12 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this term.
He joins team-mate Sven Bender on the injury list, with the midfielder having undergone knee surgery last week.
Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a miserable campaign thus far and find themselves in the relegation zone having taken just 15 points from 17 matches.
