Dortmund's Schmelzer suffers broken nose

Dortmund take on Spain's Malaga on Wednesday for a place in the Champions League last four.

Schmelzer had to be taken off in the 23rd minute after being accidentally kicked in the face. His was not the only injury, with Sven Bender and Kevin Grosskreutz nursing bruised feet.

"[Team] doctor Markus Braun is confident that both will be available for Wednesday's Champions League match at Malaga.

"The same can be said about Schmelzer, who suffered a broken nose and could, if it's a simple fracture, play with a protective mask," the club said in a statement.