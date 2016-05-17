Dos Santos and Vela not in Mexico squad

Mexico finalised their squad for the Copa America Centenario with a notable absentee Giovani dos Santos, who declined an invitation to compete in the United States, according to coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Osorio named his 23-man squad for the tournament, starting June 3, and in-form LA Galaxy forward Dos Santos was not listed on Tuesday, along with brother Jonathan and Real Sociedad's Carlos Vela.

Dos Santos - without an international appearance since last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup - has taken MLS by storm this season with five goals and five assists in seven games, but Osorio claimed the 27-year-old decided against playing at the Copa America, with those discussions to remain private.

Vela and Jonathan dos Santos were omitted due to poor form as the squad was culled from 40 players.

Mexico will face Uruguay, Venezuela and Jamaica in Group C.

The Mexicans kick-off their Copa America campaign against 2011 champions Uruguay on June 5.

Mexico squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jose de Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Paul Aguilar (Club America), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Yasser Corona (Queretaro), Miguel Layun (Porto), Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Moreno (PSV Eindhoven), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Diego Reyes (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Jurgen Damm (Tigres UANL), Jesus Duenas (Tigres UANL), Andres Guardado (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jesus Molina (Santos Laguna), Carlos Pena (Chivas)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkeusen), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (Pachuca), Oribe Peralta (Club America)