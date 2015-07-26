Dos Santos brothers in doubt for Gold Cup final
Mexico coach Miguel Herrera said Jonathan and Giovani Dos Santos are not yet certain to appear in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
The brothers' availability remains in question, adding a selection headache to the suspension of Carlos Vela - although Herrera did confirm captain Andres Guardado should be fit, after reportedly pulling up sore following Mexico's controversial 2-1 extra-time win over Panama in the semi-finals.
Giovani has not appeared since being substituted at half-time of the 4-4 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in the group stages, while Jonathan has started in all five matches this tournament - including playing all 120 minutes against Panama.
Herrera said Saturday's training session would determine whether Villarreal midfielder Jonathan and LA Galaxy striker Giovani - who has been sidelined by a left abductor problem - would be ready for the final in Philadelphia.
"Physically the team is good, we have a couple of beaten, but fortunately [are] good," Herrera told a news conference.
"Jonathan and Giovani dos Santos, we will try this afternoon to see how they are both doing.
"Andres Guardado was much better yesterday, he had a heavy blow [against Panama], but fortunately it was [not too bad] and I think he'll be 100 per cent.
"The only doubts are the Dos Santos brothers, today's [training session] will prove if they are at 100 per cent, and then we'll think of them."
Midfielder Hector Herrera insisted Mexico had moved on from the semi-final drama, which has seen CONCACAF admit refereeing mistakes were made - ones the Mexicans capitalised on.
"Yes, it's a page that has already turned for the whole team. We are now engaged in the end, we are not interested in what has happened," the Porto midfielder said.
"We have a great opportunity to reach the Confederations Cup, and we want the whole squad, all the coaching staff [focused on] a nice opportunity to do so."
Centre-back Diego Reyes said Mexico will be wary of giving away free-kicks in dangerous positions against the Jamaicans.
"Jamaica is known for being a strong, fast team with good height. Its greatest virtue is the dead-ball," Reyes said.
"We have to be very careful in every corner; we have to work hard now. I am quite sure that the team will play a great match tomorrow."
