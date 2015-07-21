Dos Santos: Time was right to leave Villarreal

LA Galaxy recruit Giovani dos Santos said the time was right to leave Villarreal.

After years of interest, the Galaxy finally got their man last week, signing Mexico international forward Dos Santos as a Designated Player.



Dos Santos' transfer to the MLS Cup champions ended his two-year association with La Liga outfit Villarreal, having opted to move closer to home after spending his entire senior career in Europe.



"I think it was the right time," the 26-year-old told Galaxy's website.



"They had been after me for the past five years if I'm not mistaken and I think that I am at my prime and I want to take advantage and enjoy playing soccer and I think I will have that in Los Angeles.



"There's a lot of Mexicans in Los Angeles and I will be a lot closer to home so obviously for me it will give me a lot of pride to be able to play in the CONCACAF region. I am happy and I want to start playing and feel the support from all the fans."

Dos Santos - sidelined with an adductor injury as Mexico prepare to face Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals - will team up with Steven Gerrard in Los Angeles.

The forward will also be reunited with Galaxy captain Robbie Keane, after the pair played together at Tottenham.



"I really want to win titles and I know that I'm coming in the prime of my career," Dos Santos said. "I want to give it my best. I want to be one of the best players in MLS and I know that I have to work hard.



"I have clear objectives and I know that a lot of people have doubted why I am coming to MLS and Los Angeles. It's clear to me that it's a great league. I have talked to [Robbie Keane] and he has said wonders about the league so I think I took the best decision."