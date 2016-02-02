Double signing proves Watford's future is bright, says Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores has heralded Watford's transfer deadline day double signing of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Adalberto Penaranda as a big coup for the club's future.

Doucoure joined the Hornets from Rennes and Penaranda arrived from Udinese on Monday, both on four-and-a-half-year deals, and the pair were immediately sent out on loan to Granada in La Liga.

While the duo will continue to develop at another team in the Pozzo family's portfolio in the short term, Flores believes they are destined to have a big role to play at Vicarage Road later in their careers.

"It's an amazing incorporation for our future. This is part of the target of our club, to bid for younger players with quality, with ambition, with passion for this sport," coach Flores told Watford's official website.

"Penaranda and Doucoure - we have followed both of these players for a long time and they have the capacities and qualities to play at Watford in the future. We are completely happy with these signings and we will follow them for the rest of the season.

"For sure, Watford fans should be very happy because in the future we will have a couple of very good players come and join with us.

"We studied these players since the last summer so we know perfectly well what their qualities are. They are young, ambitious, good players, and I think they have everything we will need to improve our team."

Meanwhile, Watford are preparing to host Chelsea on Wednesday and will go into the match in a positive frame of mind, according to Flores.

"We have recuperated good feelings in the last two matches so for us it is very important to keep going in the idea to be positive, and we are confident to keep our form going into the next match," he added.