Douglas Santos signs for Hamburg on five-year contract
Olympic gold medallist Douglas Santos has put pen to paper on a Hamburg contract running until 2021, ending his stay at Atletico Mineiro.
Hamburg have signed Brazil international Douglas Santos from Atletico Mineiro on a five-year contract
Left-back Douglas started all six matches as Brazil won Olympic gold for the first time at Rio 2016 this month, and has now earned a move to the Bundesliga.
After joining Atletico in 2014, the 22-year-old made 102 appearances for the club, winning the 2014 Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro in 2015
Hamburg's signings in the transfer window include Filip Kostic, Alen Halilovic and Bobby Wood.
Willkommen, !Der 22-jährige Olympiasieger unterschreibt bei den Rothosen bis 2021. August 31, 2016
