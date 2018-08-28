Doumbia joins Girona on three-year deal
LaLiga side Girona have announced the signing of Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia on a three-year deal.
Seydou Doumbia will play for his sixth team in four years after joining Girona.
The LaLiga club have signed the nomadic Ivory Coast striker on a three-year deal.
Former CSKA Moscow attacker Doumbia leaves Roma after a series of loan spells, most recently with Sporting CP in 2017-18, where he failed to score a league goal.
The 30-year-old also had an unproductive loan spell in the Premier League with Newcastle United during his time with the Serie A outfit.
But Doumbia's loan to Basel was far more successful, his 20 goals firing the team to the 2016-17 Swiss Super League title.
Doumbia also hit 50 league goals across two seasons in Switzerland with Young Boys before joining CSKA.
