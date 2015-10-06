Doumbia rules out Roma return

Seydou Doumbia has ruled out returning to Roma when his loan deal with CSKA Moscow expires in January.

The Ivory Coast international scored just twice in 14 appearances for Rudi Garcia's side, having moved to Serie A in January, ending a five-year stay in the Russian capital.

The transfer did not prove to be a success, Doumbia returning to CSKA on loan for five months in August, with an option to extend until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is now confident he will reach an agreement over a permanent Roma exit and has laid the blame for his difficult spell in Italy at the feet of Garcia.

"I can't see myself going back," he told Jeune Afrique.

"Even though I still have a two-year contract, I think we'll come to an agreement.

"It went wrong for me. The fans started whistling me from the first game and it didn't stop until I left.

"The coach made me play when I had just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and I don't think I was ready.

"CSKA was the best solution, I know the club very well, as well as the Russian League. I needed to play, so I could be called up to the national team, too."

Doumbia, who claimed he rejected advances from England before joining Roma, has not given up hope of moving to another elite league in Europe in the future.

"I returned six months after I left, and it was like I'd left the day before. Little or nothing had changed," he said.

"I left Russia because I thought it was time to experience a new league. I could have gone to England, but I chose Roma because the coach is French and because Gervinho is there.

"It didn't work out. Maybe one day I'll get another chance in a major European League."