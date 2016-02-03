Draxler 'prepared for the worst' ahead of Schalke return

Wolfsburg winger Julian Draxler makes his first return to the Veltins Arena since departing Schalke on Saturday and is prepared for a hostile reception.

The Germany international came through the youth ranks at Schalke and spent four years with the first team before departing for Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg on a five-year deal in August.

Draxler's transfer was the most lucrative in Schalke history, according to general manager Horst Heldt, and Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs suggested this week it would be wrong for the winger to be targeted by home fans on his return to Gelsenkirchen.

But the 22-year-old acknowledged he will face a difficult reception at his former club, drawing similarities to former Schalke goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's transfer to Bayern Munich in 2011.

"This is not a normal game for me," Draxler told Sport Bild.

"I've noticed it before with Manuel Neuer after his move to Bayern. I am prepared for the worst. Of the 60,000 spectators, 55,000 will be against me.

"So you have to be tough, eyes down and go. I do not know if I really want to have my family in the stadium."