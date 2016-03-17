Drinkwater and Sturridge make England squad

Danny Drinkwater and Daniel Sturridge have been named in England's 24-man squad for the friendlies against Germany and Netherlands this month.

Liverpool striker Sturridge, who has had a campaign heavily disrupted by injury, is called up after a year out of the squad and has not played for his country since September 2014.

Drinkwater, 26, has played a crucial role in Leicester City's Premier League title bid and is picked for the first time in his career.

Manager Roy Hodgson also selects fit-again Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, who had not been named in one of his selections since June 2015.

Uncapped Danny Rose makes the squad ahead of Kieran Gibbs, while Phil Jones and captain Wayne Rooney are injured.

England play world champions Germany in Berlin on March 26, before welcoming Netherlands to Wembley three days later as they prepare for Euro 2016.

England squad to face Germany and Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Manchester City).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton), Kyle Walker (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).