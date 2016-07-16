Drinkwater relaxed over Leicester future

Danny Drinkwater says he is relaxed about his future with Premier League champions Leicester City despite the lack of a new contract from the club.

In light of their Premier League success, Leicester have offered the likes of Jamie Vardy an improved contract, but Drinkwater has received no such deal yet, despite playing a key role in midfield last season.

But Drinkwater said that while he would love the chance to sign a new long-term deal, he will not be chasing the club.

"It is up to the club. I am not going to be chasing the club for that. It is up to them to approach me," he told the Leicester Mercury.

"I would love to commit. But again I just want to play football, so I am not thinking too much about that.

"I still have two years left on my contract. It is not a be all and end all if I don't sign a new one in the next few weeks.

"It's up to the club how they handle this.

"I've got two years left on my deal so, if they offer me something, they do, if they don't, I've got one year left next season. It is entirely up to them.

"I'm still under contract so I can't really say too much, but I'm a Leicester City player at the minute."

Regardless of his own status, Drinkwater said he was delighted to see Vardy commit to the club in light of interest from Arsenal.

"When he signed I was away, but it's big for the club," said Drinkwater.

"It is good for Vards and on the flip-side it's very good for the club.

"Arsenal are a massive club, and a club a lot of people would love to play for.

"So Vards committing his future to Leicester must put the club in a good light, so credit to him."