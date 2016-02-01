Drmic leaves Gladbach for Hamburg

Hamburg have completed the signing of Josip Drmic from Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of the season.

The Switzerland striker joined Gladbach from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, but failed to make an impact at Borussia-Park.

The 23-year-old had therefore set his sights on a temporary move in order to get regular first-team action elsewhere and will now continue his career at HSV.

"I am happy that the move has gone through," Drmic told the official Hamburg website.

"I am hugely motivated and ready for the challenge ahead at HSV. It's nothing new that Hamburg were keen to sign me.

"This is a new challenge for me. I did not play much at Leverkusen and my time at Gladbach was not what I had been hoping for either.

"I will get a fair chance at Hamburg. I just want to play again and make an impact."

Drmic scored just once in 13 Bundesliga appearances for BMG in the first half of the season.

He has a contract with Gladbach until June 2019.