Drmic: World Cup bringing special feelings

The 21-year-old was a standout performer in the Bundesliga for Nuremberg last season, scoring 17 goals in 33 games and earning a big-money move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Such form has seen him become one of Switzerland's most potent weapons in Brazil alongside fellow Bundesliga stars Xherdan Shaqiri and Tranquillo Barnetta.

Drmic has admitted to feeling nervous as their opener against the South Americans in Brasilia, but hopes to channel that energy into a positive performance.

"We are clearly a little nervous," Drmic told the Swiss Football Association's official website.

"I have very special feelings, because this is a new experience for me.

"It makes me happy that I can be part of this World Cup, I feel especially a great anticipation and will try just to enjoy it all."

Drmic also discussed comparisons with former Switzerland striker Alex Frei - who is the nation's record goalscorer with 42 strikes to his name from a decade in international football.

Though appreciative of Frei's talents, Drmic is hoping to carve out his own reputation.

Drmic added: "He was a great player for me. Whether with Basel or with the national team, he has always achieved his goals.

"I think very highly of him but I am not the same type of player as him, and I should not be seen as just a stopgap.

"I have other qualities. I'm fast and dangerous in attack. I have more willingness to run, go more in depth with dribbling. Alex Frei was more of a penalty box striker."